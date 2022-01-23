BBNaija’s Vee Blames Eve For Her Monthly Pains

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee has blamed her monthly pains on Eve expressing her hard and difficult experience during that time.

The singer cum reality TV star took to her Twitter to reveal she has been a woman for over 10years and she is not surprised at the pin she feels every month.

READ ALSO: Former BBNaija Lovebirds, Vee And Neo Reportedly Break Up

Advertisement

Vee did not say much but decided to put the blame on Eve for eating the forbidden fruit and making women go through a lot of pains every month.

She said: “I’ve been a woman for well over 10 years and I’m not surprised at the pain I feel every friggin month. Eve I blame you”

Sed tweet below;