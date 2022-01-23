Gov El-Rufai’s Son, Bashir And His Wife, Nwakego, Welcome Set Of Twins

Son to the Governor of Kaduna state Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Bashir has welcomed a set of twins with lovely wife.

The couple announced they are welcoming their baby soon and no one thought it was going to be a set of twins.

Taking to the bird app, Bahir El-Rufai stated that he is now a proud father to a lovely set of twins.

He is ecstatic, his wife is doing fine and the twins are healthy.

Hearing the good news comes a thing of joy because everyone was carried along and to see the fruitful outcome is great news.