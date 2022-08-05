Public Officers Should Not Gag Media, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on politicians and public office holders not to gag the media as press freedom is important in a democracy.

The governor made this call on Thursday in Lagos during a workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, themed, ‘Journalism and digitalisation: The imperative of good corporate governance.’

Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration will continue to ensure good corporate governance and self-regulation of the digital space to completely eradicate false and fake news.

He said, “I stand with you (media practitioners) in solidarity; to say that, indeed, your profession is not just a noble one, but it’s the one that gives the general public an independent assessment; holding our governance and government accountable at all times. And so, we need to be very careful as politicians and public officers that we do not gag this profession (media) and do not unduly stifle the free press.

“Our government understands and appreciates that press freedom is the way in which we can hold government accountable. But it is also the responsibility of all of us here to ensure that we understand the thin line; and also self-regulate our activities.

“I cannot agree less with the president of the NGE that says that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission should not only be independent, it should be equipped with men of impeccable character and integrity that can work like the Oxfam of this world and indeed sanction erring people but give freedom for all of you to do your work.”