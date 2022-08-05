Change Your Tactics, Ogun Gov Advises Security Agencies

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that only a new approach by security agencies can reverse the trend of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

Abiodun spoke on Thursday when he received the new State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Niyi Ajibola, at his Oke Mosan Office, Abeokuta.

He stated that it was imperative for security agencies to fashion out all-encompassing and efficient methods of tackling the problem.

He said, “Ogun is a unique state in terms of geography. We have boundaries with four states as well as an international border. We place priority on supporting security agencies because of our position as the industrial hub of this country.

“We have a lot of people crisscrossing the state, hence, the premium on security.”

The governor stated that security was not only about providing the needed weapons, but adequate welfare to the officers and men.