Sola Sobowale Clarifies Relationship With Titi Kuti

Sola Sobowale, a veteran actress, has finally spoken out about her relationship with Titi Kuti, a male colleague.

For those who don’t know, Titi Kuti is a Nigerian actor, film producer, model, and television host who is related to the late iconic singer Fela Kuti.

He also played the part of Ade Tiger in King of Boys: The Return of the King. People have been speculating rumours about the actress and Titi’s relationship outside of their professional lives.

The veteran actress clarified the situation by stating that her friendship with Titi went beyond acting. She made this revelation in an interview with Chude on his Youtube Program called “With Chude”.

Watch video below: