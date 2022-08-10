TBoss Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Daughter As She Turns 3

Tokunbo Idowu, also known as TBoss, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, celebrates the third birthday of her child.

The delighted mother, who proudly referred to her daughter as her best friend and everything, excitedly turned to Instagram to post adorable new images of her daughter while she wrote a heartfelt letter to her.

Tboss wrote: “My Best Friend, My Everything in a Person, My Reason to smile, cry tears of joy, My Overall reason to fret, This is what my Answered Prayer looks like🙏🏽I’m so Grateful to God for Blessing me with you.

I’m so Proud of You, of Me & of Us. I’ve got you for Life & Beyond. I would Always Bless you my Mammie.

Happy 3rd Birthday My Big Beautiful Girl. I love you my Daughter, my Starr- May you continue to Shine Bright”.

