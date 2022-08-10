Don’t Send Nigeria Into Tailspin With Too Much Criticism – Presidency Warns Media

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has warned the media not to send Nigeria into a tailspin with too much criticism.

Adesina also solicited continued partnership with the media in order to help the government and citizens realise the Nigeria of their dream.

He stated this on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, when a radio station presented him an award.

Adesina said: “The media should partner with the government instead of being adversaries. What you find in the media at times is that they are so adversarial to the government, which does not have to be. This is our country and we don’t have any other one.

“If they send the country into a tailspin through too much criticism, even the media won’t even be able to do its work. So, we should always bear in mind that it is our country and whatever we make of it is what we get.”