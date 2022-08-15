“The Grammy Is Mine, I Own It” – Jesse Jagz Vows To Win Award

Legendary rap star Jesse Abaga, popularly known as Jesse Jagz, has stated that one of his goals is to join the small group of Nigerian musicians who have received a Grammy Award.

The singer made this clear in an interview with YouTuber Steve Bussa, who questioned him about his goals as a musician.

In response, Jesse Jagz clarified that he intended to win the Grammy and bring the prestigious award to Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “The Grammy is mine, I own it. I’m going to bring it to Jos. I will show them that it’s possible”.

Despite being from Taraba, Jesse Jagz and his sibling MI Abaga both grew up in Jos with their friend Ice Prince.

