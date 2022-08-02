Those Asking For Giveaway In This Hardship Are After My Life – Mr Macaroni

Popular Comic skit maker and activist Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni has expressed his thoughts on fans requesting giveaways.

In a tweet, he highlighted the difficult situation of the country, adding that offering assistance to people has become too tasking.

He insisted that anyone who asks for a giveaway from him at this time is a threat to his life.

“This is a difficult time in the country. If you ask me for a giveaway this period, I take it that you are after my life,” he tweeted.

The skit maker’s post may come as a surprise to his fans as he has always been known for his generosity, as part of his activism.