Tighten Security In Lagos, Sanwo-Olu Tells Police, Others

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that security agencies are capable of keeping Lagosians safe amid threats of terrorist attacks in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday during a media briefing a meeting with security operatives at the Lagos House in Marina.

The governor disclosed that he had received reports on the security situation of the state, adding that security operatives had come up with strategies to prevent any incident.

He said, “In the last couple of days or weeks, there has been a lot of social media news, information about intending threats and attacks on the city of Lagos and I have had to have, almost on a daily basis, communication with my various security operatives.

“In the last three and a half hours we have received individual reports of what the current situation of the state is and we have reviewed where we are and we have put heads together to come up with strategies and interventions that will, one, assure our citizens that we are ready to ensure that the safety of their lives and property and Lagos State is not compromised in any form.”