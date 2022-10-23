Cynthia Morgan Slams Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savge, Calls Them ‘Fake’

Nigerian Singer Cynthia Morgan has slammed her former colleagues, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay.

She referred to them as fakes while reacting to a shade by an internet troll who said she hasn’t released a hit song in eight years.

Cynthia insinuated that she quit the music industry because of hypocrisy and fake life among artists, as she took aim at her female colleagues who she painted as being selfish.

She wrote: “I left music for so many good reasons, so thank you for assuming I haven’t made a hit in 8 years.

“Tiwa said it in her interview with Ebuka. I called Cynthia Morgan for my show she didn’t come. Really? Even if after I told you I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to perform? You def would have preferred if my enemy slumped on your stage?

“Seyi Shay, that one only calls you when she needs a verse or when she is trying to help her fight Tiwa. Stupid industry, you think I am fake like you all?”