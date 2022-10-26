It Will Be Miracle Of The Century If Obi Wins, Says Mamora

Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of science and technology, has expressed that it will be a miracle if Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former senator representing Lagos central said this when he featured on Political Paradigm, a Channels Television programme, aired on Tuesday.

Obi’s candidacy has continued to dominate discussions on social media ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during the programme, the minister stated that Obi doesn’t have the necessary structure in place to secure victory.

“What I see, with all due respect, is what you can call independent candidacy in Labour, and to the best of my knowledge, even in America, no independent candidate has ever won the presidency,” he said.

“They can win in the senate or house of representatives but not in the presidential. So, it will be a miracle of the century.

“I won’t dismiss it (support for Peter Obi) but it doesn’t seem to me that it will be as such as would cause havoc in this system at the end of the day.

“This is because we do our checks on a regular basis. We look at the spread; we look at the capacity on the ground. You see, you cannot underrate the role of structures in politics and particularly in elections because this is the reality. There are many logistics involved in electioneering,”

He also played down the support the LP and Obi are getting from labour unions and youths.

“The same way all these people are saying they will back Peter Obi is the same way they are saying they will back other candidates, especially those frontline candidates,” he said.

The minister said while he is not underrating other contenders in the presidential race, Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the best.

“I said with all due respect, no one should underrate anyone. In a contest, you don’t underrate anyone but with all due respect to all these frontliners, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, of course, those are the faces we see when you tune into any channel,” he added.

“So, you cannot underrate, but I am saying that in spite of that and with all due respect to other candidates, he (Tinubu) is still the number one candidate to beat. That’s the point I am making.”