Solomon Dalung Loses 33-Year-Old Son

Solomon Dalung, a Former Minister of Sports has announced the death of his son, Nehemiah Dalung.

Reports revealed that the late 33-year-old Nehemiah was bedridden with an unknown ailment before his death in the early hours of Monday, October 24, 2022.

Dalung took to his Facebook page to announce the loss, saying, “Although Nehemiah’s life ended before we were ready, the time he spent in our lives was immemorable.

ALSO READ: ‘Recent Developments Conflict With My Values’ — Solomon Dalung Resigns From APC

“Nehemiah Dalung was 33 years old. He was my son.”

“There are no words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing one’s son at his prime age, but we take consolation in God who gives and takes.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

The former minister had shared a video of his ailing son few hours before the announcement, through the same platform, seeking prayers to keep his son alive.