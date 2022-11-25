2023 Elections: Tinubu/Shettima Ticket Will Strengthen Power Rotation – Matawalle

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has said that the Tinubu/Shettima bid will boost the spirit of power rotation in the country.

Through the spokesman to the coordinator, Anas Anka, the governor said this in Kaduna when he hosted members of the ‘S7-4-BATS-2023,’ a pro-APC political organisation at the council’s office.

Matawalle who is the Northwest Zonal Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council said Nigerians and especially northerners would live to see reasons in supporting the candidature of Tinubu/Shettima presidential bid.

He assured Nigerians that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council would synergise with groups and associations to achieve success for all APC candidates in the zone.

The governor advised them to expand the scope of their coverage in the zone, adding that his office would give them the necessary support to ease their operations.

Leader of the group, Kabiru Sani-Giant, said the visit was meant to brief the coordinator on the activities of the group.

He requested the support of the North West campaign council to enable the group to expand its scope and accommodate other stakeholders in the project.