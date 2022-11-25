Owoeye Denies Land Grabbing Allegation, Petitions Ogun Gov., CP, DSS, Requests Investigation

Prominent estate agent, Mutairu Owoeye, yesterday, asked Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the Director-General, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Commissioner of Police to investigate an alleged defamatory statement made against him by President, Centre for Democracy and Socio-Economic Rights (CEDESER).

The group on an online platform published on November 22, 2022, described Owoeye as a notorious land grabber that has controlled a criminal gang disturbing the peace of the state.

However, Owoeye, in a petition by his lawyer, Ogabi Babatunde, said the publication was a deliberate effort to damage his reputation and credibility in the society.

In his words, the publication has “lowered his image in the eyes of the numerous readers of the unfortunate story both on the online platform and other platforms where the story was forwarded to within Nigeria and overseas.”

Similar petitions were written to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ministry of Justice, and Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, respectively.