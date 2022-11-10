50 Cent To Produce Tv Series On Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper and producer, Curtis Jackson widely known as 50 Cent has hinted at making a TV series about convicted fraudster, Hushpuppi.

Recall that Hushpuppi was convicted of money laundering and was sentenced to eleven years in prison.

On his Instagram page, 50 Cent revealed his plans to make a tv series with the convicted Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi.

“For my scammers I gotta do this one Hushpuppy series coming soon! GLG! GreenLightGang I don’t miss.”

The move has been applauded by many of his fans and many have disclosed that they would love to see the story of Hushpuppi in a movie.