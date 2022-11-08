Deyemi Okanlawon Opens Up On Why He Dies In Movies

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has finally revealed why his movie character usually dies.

In many movies the star actor has featured, his character is met with an untimely death.

From Blood Sisters to Elesin Oba and more, Deyemi is often given the death script.

Fans of the actor are beginning to sense it’s a typecasting, as the constant death occurrence is already becoming a norm.

On his Twitter page, Deyemi opened up on why he keeps getting chosen to play such roles.

According to him, his budget could be why he has a high bill.

Deyemi made this known in response to a tweep. He added that if he bills the tweep his daily rate, he could end up killing him in real life.

The fan, identified as San tweeted: “Why is @__deyemi dying in every banger film this”

Responding, Deyemi tweeted: “Bruh e fit be say na budget cause am o! If I bill you my daily rate you fit wan kee me for real life!”.