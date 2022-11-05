Femi Otedola Has Been Paying For Our Tuition – Ikorodu Bois

Famous skit makers, the Ikorodu Bois, recently celebrated billionaire Femi Otedola on his 60th birthday and took to social media to reveal how he impacted their lives.

According to them, the Nigerian billionaire had been paying their tuition fees without default since 2019.

They added that since DJ Cuppy had taken them to meet her father, he pledged to cover their secondary school education.

The Ikorodu Bois then appreciated him and promised to make the billionaire proud.

They wrote: “Ever since the day (2019) @cuppymusic took us to meet you, you promised to sort our tuition fee, throughout our secondary education and till date you haven’t gone back on your promise! We appreciate you and promise to always make you proud! May God keeps granting all your heart desires! We love you, sir”