Hoodlums Destroy Portable’s Range Rover In Ijegun

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, known widely as Portable, has been captured on tape ranting after his Range Rover was damaged in Lagos.

The street-hop star was performing at a show in the Ijegun area of the state when unknown persons smashed his car’s rear windshield.

Portable came out to see the damage to his Range Rover and became furious.

The Zazuu star created a scene at the event venue as he asked to know the people who smashed his car.

In the clip, he could be seen shouting and issuing threats while some people tried to calm him down.

This is not the first time Portable’s Range Rover is getting some dent or damage done to it, as some boys had earlier in the year smashed the whip during a clash with youths.