I Was On A Movie Set – Hanks Anuku Debunks Rumour On His Health Condition

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku, has debunked reports circulating on social media that he has been wandering the streets looking rough.

The actor took to his Instagram story to share a video debunking the reports.

He noted that he was on set for a movie and was dressed that way because he was doing his job.

Hanks appealed to whoever is spreading the reports about him to stop tarnishing his image and hoped the Holy Spirit will forgive the culprit.

Hanks said: “Stop writing crap about me. Leave me alone. If they want to act a movie, they can come to me. I’ve been on set and anyone using my pictures on set to destroy my image, may the Holy Spirit forgive you.”