Pay Taxes To Us – Soludo Begs Anambra Indigenes In Other States

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has asked indigenes resident in other states but owning properties in the State to remit their taxes to the state government.

Soludo stated that it would enable his administration deliver better social services to the people of the state while protecting their properties at home.

The former Central Bank Governor made the plea on Thursday during his presentation of the state’s 2023 Budget Estimates to the State House of Assembly in Awka.

He decried the poor tax payment culture in Nigeria, noting that Anambra is one of the states with very poor tax revenue.

“Wherever you live, Onye Anambra (Anambra people), pay your fair share. That is how it works everywhere,” Soludo said.

He further added, “Anambra is probably one of the states with the least tax revenue in the world. For comparison, Lagos State projects to generate N1.1tn from IGR in 2023 coming to almost N100bn a month…Anambra’s IGR for 2023 will be barely 4.4% of Lagos State IGR.”