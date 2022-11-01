Presidency: Igbo Needs Alliance With Yoruba – Chimaroke Nnamani

Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state, haa opined that the Igbo need an alliance with the Yoruba on contesting the presidency.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Nnamani stated that the Igbo should reflect on Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor also said two political parties that are popular with the Igbo will lose elections in 2023.

Although the former governor did not mention the names of the parties, it appeared that he was referring to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Both parties have some appeal in the south-east.

Also Read: 2023: Yorubas Not Supporting Tinubu Should Be Stripped Of Their Ethnic Citizenship — Adamu Garuba

“The two political parties with emotional capture of my people will lose the Presidential election. One a pure exercise in self driven political catharsis, the other a known abuser and denigrator of my people,” he tweeted.

“The Igbo are out of the power echelon of an African State they helped found. Products of self injury and own goals.

“We need a restart. Based on a paradigm shift. Careful but calculated risk. The Igbo have to retrace the steps of Okpara and Awolowo, The United Progressive Grand Alliance. An Igbo-Yoruba Alliance.

“It is not late for the Igbo to reflect on and carefully X-Ray the looming reality of a President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“A marathon politician Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, City boy they call him, paid his dues over decades, performed creditably in governance and politics.”