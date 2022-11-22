Qatar 2022: Son Of Liberia’s President, Tim Weah Scores For US

United States player Tim Weah became the first player to score for the country in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar when he scored against Wales in the 36th minute.

Tim is the son of George Weah, the President of Liberia, and the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or.

The goal also made Tim the first US player born in the 2000s to score at the World Cup, surpassing his father, who never played at the tournament.

Wales however drew level through a late 82nd-minute penalty converted by Gareth Bale.