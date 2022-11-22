Reality Tv Star Tboss Tells Fans To Enjoy Their Hard Earned Money

Reality Tv star Tboss has instructed her fans to enjoy the fruit of their labour before other people or problems take it away from them.

She took to her Instagram story to dish out the advice. Tboss noted that friends, families, problems, and enemies could make one not enjoy the harvest worked for.

“IN THIS LIFE EEHH SPEND YOUR MONEY. BECAUSE IF YOU DON’T – BILLS WILL CHOP IT FOR YOU. FRIENDS, FAMILIES AND FOES WILL CHOP IT FOR YOU. MISCELLANEOUS HERE AND THERE WILL COME UP. DON’T GO TO MEET YOUR MAKER WITHOUT ENJOYING SOME OF YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY”.