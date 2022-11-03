Stop Monitoring My Marriage, Worry About Paying China Loans – Yul Edochie To Nigerian

Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has slammed Nigerians poking their noses into his marital affair while neglecting the country’s more pressing issues.

He took to his official Facebook page to criticise people monitoring and discussing his marital life but are less concerned about China’s plans to take over many African countries, including Nigeria, when they fail to pay their debts.

According to Yul, the condition that came with those loans suggests an outright takeover of the country in debt peradventure they cannot pay back.

He disclosed that these are some issues that Nigerians should discuss on all platforms daily to charge leaders to wake up and repay these loans to prevent the masses from becoming enslaved people in their own land.

Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote:

“Good morning ladies & gentlemen. Hope you’re all doing good today. So while many of you are busy monitoring & discussing how many women Yul Edochie married and why he shouldn’t marry them which is not your business, China has concluded plans to take over many African countries including Nigeria.

“And if that happens we simply become slaves again.

“According to reports, China has given large amount of loans to Nigeria and many other African countries and the agreement says, ‘Failing to pay back the loans China will take over XYZ in your country’.

“Right now China has started building police stations and Army bases in some African countries.

“It’s only a matter of time, God forbid, Nigerians will become slaves to Chinese in our own country.

“These are some of the discussions we should be having in all platforms, day and night, and find ways to charge our leaders to wake up and work out means to repay these loans else we are finished.

“I say make I give una update.

“Have a beautiful day.”