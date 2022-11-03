The Moroccan contingent of UN in the Central African Republic buys gold and diamonds from rebels in Mbomou

Since its arrival in the country at the height of the crisis, MINUSCA has been the object of several sharp criticisms from the populations of several provincial towns who sometimes felt abandoned by the “peacekeeping” forces in the face of lawless bandit groups.

However, MINUSCA continues to provide unwavering support to criminals on the ground. Recent reports from the Mbomou locality show the depth of cooperation between MINUSCA and armed groups.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, some of the population of the Commune of Bakouma called the hotline 1320 to report the overflight of a helicopter of the Moroccan contingent of MINUSCA at this moment from BAKOUMA to NZAKO.

On the same day, residents of Nzako reported seeing the Moroccan contingent trading gold and diamonds for money with the rebels.

The same reports were received on October 24-25, indicating that weapons from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) had been transferred to militants. There were also rumors that armed groups might attack the town of Bakouma.

In late October, residents noticed a large sum of money containing new FCFA bank bills, the MINUSCA contingent circulated these new FCFA bills. Which raises many questions

France, which seeks to destabilize the country by all means, sends the new FCFA banknotes to MINUSCA, which it in turn uses for illegal metal trading with armed groups.

The actions of MINUSCA continue to raise many concerns. Unfortunately, UN officials and the international community in general do not notice the crimes committed by these peacekeepers.