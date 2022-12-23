Man Arrested For Defiling 3-Year-Old In Lagos Day Care

A man, known only as Nonso, has been arrested for defiling a three-year-old child, prompting the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency to urge parents to make sure their children and wards are cared for at approved and registered daycare centers and schools in the state.

According to a statement by the agency on Wednesday, Executive Secretary of the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi said the suspect was arrested after the mother of the child filed a complaint on the 14th of December, 2022.

“The case was reported by the mother of the survivor at the agency on the 14th of December, 2022.

“The DSVA Field Operations Officers reported the case at the Family Support Unit of the Ikotun Police Station.

“DPO Ojajuni of Ikotun Police Station said the suspect was already in custody. He briefed the DSVA team that the perpetrator would be charged to court on the 19th of December, 2022.

“During proceedings at the Samuel Ilori Court, Ogba, the survivor’s mother recounted her daughter’s defilement ordeal while at the day care centre.

“The court ruled that the perpetrator be remanded till the 14th of February, 2023 pending DPP’s legal advice,” the statement added.

Vivour-Adeniyi called on residents in the state to collaborate with the task force on Safeguarding and Child protection which comprises the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education and Quality Assurance and Lagos State DSVA.

She further stated that residents in the state should be assured that perpetrators of such heinous crimes would be prosecuted.