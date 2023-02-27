Elections: Peter Obi’s Total Votes Ahead Of Tinubu’s In Lagos

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, is leading by votes in the results of the election announced so far.

INEC had declared 17 local governments as of 3:30 am before the collation was adjourned to 10 am.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on the other hand, is leading in 10 Local Government Areas, while LP has won seven.

The LGAs polled by Tinubu include Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Surulere, while Obi garnered Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu

In total, Obi has polled 449,088 votes while Tinubu has 416,431 votes.

Results of Alimosho, Ojo and Mushin are being expected.

Mushin’s result was initially announced but it was rejected as a result of disputed figures.

The former governor of Lagos, is projected to win majority votes in the State with Alimosho, Ojo and Mushin results being expected.

Alimosho which is the largest LGA in the State may likely give the APC flagbearer an edge over his arch-rival.

However, there are speculations Obi will win Ojo, an area dominated by non-indigenes, especially the Igbos.