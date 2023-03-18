Ebonyi Guber: APC Thugs Followed Me To Polling Booth, Tore My Clothes, Beat Me – Lady Alleges

Lady identified as Uzodinma Lucy Ogodo, has lamented being harassed and threatened by alleged All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs at her polling unit today, while trying to exercise her voting rights in Ebonyi State.

Ogodo via Twitter also disclosed that her life was threatened right before security operatives who seemed unmoved by the situation but she maintained no one will persuade her into voting evil.

She tweeted: Today I went to my polling unit to perform my civic duty…APC thugs followed me to my polling booth insisting I vote APC, of course I refused and voted my preferred candidate after much struggle to tear my ballot paper, Infront of the already bought over security men and INEC staffs.

“Afterwards my clothes were torn and I got beaten up, I’m alive and well, Thank God. They threatened to kill me when they see me in town, well na God get all man life and we all die at some points, but while I live, nobody will bully me into supporting evil.

“I will fight with the last drop of my blood!

God bless Nigeria! God bless Ebonyi state

#EbonyiDecides #anyigemeya.”

Information Nigeria reports that thugs in their numbers stormed Oshiegbe and Umuezeokoha Wards in Ezza North Local Government Area of the State and hijacked electoral materials meant for the election.

The development, according to sources has hindered the commencement and smooth conduct of elections in Ezza North LGA, which is the stronghold of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Benard Odoh, in the State.

When contacted, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ebonyi State, Onyeka Ugochi said she has received similar reports and that the Commission was working towards the conduct of election in the affected areas.

“I have gotten so many reports from that Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. We are on the verge of doing something. We will take care of it.”

Benard Odoh, the APGA governorship candidate, speaking with Vanguard on phone, alleged that the ruling APC had imported lots of thugs who are busy disrupting election at various polling Units across Ezza North Local Government Areas of the State.

He confirmed that three voters were shot in his polling Unit as election materials were destroyed.

Odoh also called on INEC to consider re-conducting election in various polling Units, where election was disrupted and materials destroyed.

According to him, thugs were seen in fake military uniforms, causing mayhem across many wards in Ezza North LGA.

Odoh said, “They have been on rampage since morning from polling Unit to polling Units, destroying electoral materials, snatching ballot boxes and all kinds of mayhem. It’s been a very challenging period for us.

“We have not given up. INEC is even out of ideas as they have been muzzled out. The security agencies are doing their best but they are not enough to contain the number of thugs on ground.

“I want to call on INEC to re-conduct election in all the places that election was disrupted; it should be re-conducted in those areas.”

The APC chairman in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, reacting to the allegations, denied the involvement of the Party in such mayhem.

He said, “APC cannot be involved in such violence. Am hearing about what is happening in Ezza North LGA. It is not the turn of Odoh to become Governor. Power comes from God.”