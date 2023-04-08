Man Tortured To Death For Allegedly Stealing N2,000 Watermelon In Bauchi

Four people have been arrested for allegedly torturing a suspected watermelon thief to death in Bauchi State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a media statement made available to journalists in the State.

Wakil said that the deceased was caught after allegedly stealing seven watermelons valued at N2,000 from a summer farm in Dallaji Village, Tudin Wada Ward in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“His hands were tied with a rope and beaten with sticks by Mohammad Daluta, (24); Ibrahim Mahmud (22); Bashir Mahmud (18); Abdullahi Mahmud (22); all males of the same address.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives was quickly drafted to the scene and evacuated the victim to General Hospital Warji for medical attention where they referred to the Cottage Hospital, Gwaram LGA, Jigawa State, where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“An investigation commenced in earnest and preliminary investigation revealed that the victim “Ibrahim Hashimu” trespassed into a summer farm and stole seven pieces of watermelon fruit valued at N2,000.

“In the process of taking away the stolen items, the owner of the farm caught him on the spot. He then conspired with others and beat him with sticks. As a result, he sustained an internal injury which led to his death.

“Consequently, all the above four suspects were successfully arrested and an investigation is still ongoing to explore all the intricacies surrounding the case.”

According to Wakil, the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, while reacting to the incident, frowned at the action of the suspects, who, instead of reporting the case to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, took the law into their hands.

“He however directed that the case be transferred to criminal investigation department Bauchi, for discreet investigation and assured members of the public that justice will be served accordingly” he said.