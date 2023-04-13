Police Arrest Nine ‘Sara-Suka’ Thugs For Murder Of 23-Year-Old Man In Bauchi (Photos)

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested nine suspected Sara-Suka (thugs) in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man, Abbas Jibrin, alias Timo, on 2022.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, said the suspects and others presently at large, lured the deceased to a location and attacked him with cutlasses. He was taken to the Abubabar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), in Bauchi where he was certified dead.

READ ALSO: Vigilante Group Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout In Nasarawa, Arrest 6 Suspects, Rescue 7 Victims

“On 09/04/2023 at about 0100hrs operatives attached to the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led by the Commander to sustain the visibility policing raided respective criminals’ hideout and arrested a syndicate of Sara-Suka who sometime last year killed one Abbas Jibrin alias Timo m aged 23yrs of Nasarawa Jahun ward at Wakilin Birni Rice Mill Bauchi,” the statement read.

The names of the suspects are; Mustapha Abdulmumini,20, alias Orezi, Kabiru Haruna, 23,alias Park, Sulaiman Al-Mustapha,18, alias Illa, Umar Ibrahim,19,alias Churi, Ibrahim Ahmad,19, alias Dan Hajiya, Sunusi Abdulhamid,18, alias Dan Shiah, Idris Malam,19, alias Baffa, Ibrahim Mohammed,23, alias Keke, all of Nasarawa Jahun Bauchi metropolitan, and Sani Muktar alias Gado,21, of Abujan Kwata.

“The confederate of the Mustapha Abdulmumini alias Orezi and Kabiru Haruna alias Park, Sulaiman Al-Mustapha alias Illa and Umar Ibrahim alias Churi who are the prime suspects that cut off the limp of an innocent citizen earlier last year.

“The organized operation was successful and yielded positive results. A discreet investigation by the Command uncovered that on 21/08/2022 at about 1100hrs, the deceased Abbas Jibrin was called upon by his friends Abdul alias “Cannvaro, Auwal Bakware, Ahmadi and a host of others who are presently at large carted away with him on their motorcycle and thereafter he was rescued by the Police, where he was seriously injured with cutlasses, rushed to the ATBUTH Hospital, Bauchi and later certified death by the medical doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police ordered for postmortem examination for the deceased who was later released to his relatives. He further assured the family and the public that no stone will be left unturned and Justice would be served unfailingly.”

See photos below: