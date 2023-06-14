Burna Boy Is A Legend, Not ‘New Cat’ – Stonebwoy Disagrees With Davido

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has reacted to Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido over his remarks that Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy, is a “new cat” in the music industry.

Recall that in a recent interview that got social media agog, Davido revealed that he and Wizkid were significantly the first Nigerian music artists to break into the global stage and take the music to an international audience.

He then went further to mention some new talents like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake are the new cats, who are taking Afrobeats to a global audience.

READ ALSO: “Wizkid And I Hit Stardom Before ‘New Cats’ Like Burna Boy, Others” – Davido

The ‘Activate’ crooner disagreed with Davido’s claim saying Burna Boy is a music legend.

Stonebwoy stated this in a recent interview with GoldMyne TV.

“If Davido said that, I honestly do not believe that he means that outrightly. New cats would be Rema, Ruger them.

“So, I don’t believe Davido meant that but also if you ask me, I think Wizkid and Davido had have a fair share of international appeal earlier than Burna.”