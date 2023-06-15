Chef Dammy Reacts As Guinness World Records Denies Approval Of Her 120-Hour Cook-A-Thon

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has reacted after the Guinness World Records debunked approval of her 120-Hour Cook-A-Thon.

Recall that Chef Dammy began cooking on Friday, June 9 in Oye-Ekiti with a 120 hours cooking time goal.

On Wednesday morning, Adeparusi hit her target of 120 hours of cooking amid jubilation from folks and criticisms from others.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Chef Starts New Cook-A-Thon, Moves To Smash Hilda’s Record

Some individuals are wondering if Adeparusi followed the right procedure and had actually broken Hilda Baci’s record of 93 hours, 11 minutes.

According to LegitNG, who sent a press inquiry to the Guinness World Records said GWR told them that they didn’t receive an application from Chef Dammy.

“We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review,” Guinness World Record reportedly said.

“Once an application is accepted, the record claimant receives a set of detailed guidelines specific to that record category that must be adhered to.

“This also details a list of evidence that must be submitted for our team to verify the record. Guinness World Records maintains a rigorous review process to maintain the integrity of each Guinness World Records title.”

Reacting to this, Chef Dammy, in a post via her Facebook page, admitted that her 120-hour cook-A-Thon was to test her capability and not for smashing any record.

She also expressed excitement about hitting her target and not giving up.

She wrote: “I stated this earlier that I embarked on this journey to test my capability not for any GWR.

“l am happy that I cooked for 120 hours. I am proud that I never gave up”

See post below: