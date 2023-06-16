Guinness World Records Approves Chef Dammy’s Cook-a-thon, Set To Review Evidence

The 120 hour cook-a-thon embarked upon by Ekiti-state chef, Damilola Adeparusi has been approved by the Guinness World Records as they announced they are set to review the evidence.

Guinness World Records has surprisingly approved the 120-hour cook-a-thon of chef Dammy.

Recall that Chef Dammy was denied by Guinness World Records after the board made it clear that she never sent an application.

“We have not received an application for this attempt. Applications can be made via the Guinness World Records website for our records management team to review.

“Once an application is accepted, the record claimant receives a set of detailed guidelines specific to that record category that must be adhered to.

“This also details a list of evidence that must be submitted for our team to verify the record. Guinness World Records maintains a rigorous review process to maintain the integrity of each Guinness World Records title.”

However, in a new development, it was confirmed that Dammy has now sent an application to the Guinness World Records.

According to Guinness World Records PR manager, Madalyn Bielfeld, they are now in possession of Dammy’s application.

“I can confirm that Chef Dammy has now made an application. We will ensure she understands the process and method to submit the evidence. We will then reviews this quickly,” he said.