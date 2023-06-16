Police Arrest Two For Allegedly Strangulating 14-Year-Old Girl To Death In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested two suspects identified as Nuhu Mohammed, 26, and Sani Usman, 22, for allegedly killing a 14-year-old girl, Ubaida Surajo, in Izom, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Ubaida was murdered 11 days ago by the two suspects in her parents’ residence after returning from school when no member of the family was at home.

According to Daily Post, Nuhu, a tenant in the same residence with the parents of the deceased, solicited the help of his friend Sani and they both strangulated the girl to death.

The attack on the deceased was a result of an argument that ensued earlier between the deceased’s mother and Nuhu in the compound after she accused him of stealing her N90,000.

Nuhu was said to have invited his friend, Sani that same day and they both attacked and killed the teenager before disappearing from the scene.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development, saying upon receipt of the news of the unfortunate incident on 5 June 2023, operatives attached to the Division commenced a preliminary investigation and arrested the suspects the next day, 6 June 2023 at a tea joint in Izom.

He explained that during interrogation, Nuhu confessed to having committed the crime with his friend because the girl’s mother accused him of stealing.

“Nuhu claimed that they injured the girl on the head and strangulated her to death and immediately left the scene, locked the house gate from outside and went away until when the mother came back from the market before the incident was discovered,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun added that in the course of the investigation, some exhibits were recovered, which include six knives, two cutlasses, a digger, a suspected blood-stained shirt belonging to Nuhu as well as some other pieces of clothes

The suspects have also been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation, and they will be arraigned in court for prosecution as soon as the investigation is concluded.