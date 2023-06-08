Hilda Baci Under Fire After Revealing Being On Menstral Period During Cookathon

Social media users have begun to drag popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci after she disclosed that she was on her menstrual period during the cooking competition that was held in Lagos State.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef revealed in her recent interview with TV3 Ghana that throughout the four days of the cooking spree, she was uncomfortable as the period almost made her attempt to break the record futile.

According to Baci, her monthly period has always been a horrible time for her and the stress made it even worst, adding that her father was really worried.

“I was on my period the entire time and that made it extremely difficult and extra hard. What that meant was it took away from the time that I had to rest.

“I was trying to rack up because I get 5 minutes every time I completed 1 hour. So if I stand for one hour, I had 5 minutes to rest. And I still had to do my medical checks. God bless my medical team. They were on the ground.

“Because I was on my period I had to take a shower every single break I had. If I had 30 minutes I had to take a shower in that time because I had to change.

“My dad was worried because I have horrible cramps. Like really horrible cramps. So pushing through that means I can conquer things in this life.”

Recall that Hilda Baci surpassed the 96-hour target with her achieved 100-hour record time which took place on May 15, 2023, at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

Bothered by the revelation in her interview, social media users have dragged her for making people eat food perceived to be unhygienic.

A user, Obissyn Ceo said, “Why perform such a thing on your menstrual period in the first place? Or is it that she doesn’t know her cycle well or it came unexpectedly??”

Efya’s mother wrote, “Maybe it came unexpectedly because cooking or taking a challenge like this whiles you were on ur period. wow…..and you sitting on tv telling ppl you were cooking and serving plenty ppl with that.”

Ghana TV opined, “So the people with juju that eat her food I want to ask have Babawo called you yet?

“Ah wey she take cook give manners. Doesn’t she know she was not supposed to do that? Real Papaya wrote.

Diamond6678544 remarked: “Never heard about this. She did wrong to do that on period.”

JenniferPaul_ wrote: "Very unnecessary information. You're talking too much Hilda."

Hetty Akofor said, “And she couldn’t choose any other dates on her period calendar to take up this task….chai and my country is making this trend cos they hv no relevant issues in Ghana to broadcast.”

A user, Ivri also tweeted “So disgusting to disclose this, stupid girl, u expecting a standing up ovation for this ridiculous info nha! Get ur brain to check.”

Tyma best said, “You make people chop your period.”

“But why would you choose to attempt to break a record while you’re on your period?? Y’all just be making y’all lives harder,” Mr Debonair wrote.