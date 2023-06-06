“There Won’t Be Hike In Fuel Price If Peter Obi Removed Subsidy” – Kenneth Okonkwo

Actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has shared his thoughts on the removal of fuel subsidy implemented by the President Bola Tinubu administration, saying his principal, Peter Obi, would have done better.

Recall that after the subsidy removal, price of fuel has gone as high as N600 per liter which has subsequently led to a hike in the príce of transportation.

This has led to various backlash from Nigerians on the Tinubu’s administration.

However, some political analyst have insisted that Tinubu should not be blamed for the hike in fuel price due to subsidy removal as it was the right move to make.

Sharing his thoughts via Twitter, Okonkwo argued that if the right thing was done while removing the subsidy as stated by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, the price of fuel would not have skyrocketed.

According to him, the leaders currently at the helms of power are incompetent and do not know how to manage the economy.

“If you do the right thing while removing oil subsidy, the price will come down- @PeterObi. The bunch of dishonest and incompetent leaders we have do not know how to manage the economy and they are punishing innocent Nigerians with oil price hike in the name of subsidy removal,” he tweeted.