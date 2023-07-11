Court Remands Skit Maker, Trinity Guy, Victim’s Parents To Agodi Prison

A Family Court in Iyaganku sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered that embattled skit maker Maruf Abdullahi, better known as Trinity Guy be remanded in the Agodi correction centre for allegedly sexually exploiting a 10-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi on Tuesday, also ordered that Abdullahi, 31, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, parents of the child should continue to be remanded in Agodi.

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Aug. 3, for mention.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the police charged Mr Abdullahi alongside the parents of the victim with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.

READ ALSO: “I Got Consent From The Girl’s Parents” – Embattled Skit Maker, Trinity Guy Tells Police

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife, Rofiat allegedly conspired together to wit sexual abuse.

Arowosaye said Trinity Guy on Dec. 17, 2022, was alleged to have sexually abused and sexually exploited a 10-year-old girl in the Kuola area, Ibadan.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 35 (1) and was punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

She said it also contravenes the provisions of section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.