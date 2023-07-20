Drama As WAEC Fails To Present Gov Dapo Abiodun’s Certificate At Tribunal

There was drama at the Ogun state election petition tribunal today, when the West African Examination Council (WAEC) appeared before the court.

The tribunal, which is based in Abeokuta, the state capital, had requested for the 1978 WAEC’s certificate of the state Governor.

The request was made following a challenge by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Ladi Adebutu, to Governor Abiodun’s March 18 election victory.

The PDP’s candidate, Adebutu alleged that Abiodun forged his WAEC certificate.

In his petition, he claimed that the Governor presented a falsified 1978 WAEC School Certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in July 2022.

Adebutu further mentioned that despite contacting WAEC to validate the certificate, no response had been received.

READ MORE: FG Arraigns PDP’s Adebutu, Nine Others For Vote-Buying

However, an official of the examination body, Olufemi Olaleye, appeared before the tribunal sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Olaleye was allowed to tender in evidence, a copy of the subpoena issued to the commission, upon which he was at the tribunal.

Olaleye told the tribunal he did not bring the requested certificate “because the council does not keep duplicates of collected WAEC certificates.”

He stated that to confirm whether or not somebody partook in the council’s examination, “the original certificate given to the candidate will be forwarded to WAEC” for verification.

Olaleye was discharged immediately he was recorded as having testified before the tribunal as PW73.

When he was contacted outside the courtroom to give further explanations on why WAEC did not produce the requested certificate, Olaleye tersely replied: “My lips are sealed.”