How My Career Started With My ‘Fake Death’ – Skiibii (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Abbey Toyyib Elias better known as Skiibii has narrated how he started his career with the pronouncement of his death news.

Recall that Skiibii reportedly slumped and died in August 2015.

Speaking of the circumstances surrounding the rumours of his death, the singer explained that he was struggling with a condition that frequently caused him to lose consciousness.

READ ALSO: “How Skiibii Stole From Me While On Vacation In Zanzibar” Dorcas Fapson Spills (Video)

During an interview with Afrobeat Podcast, he noted that not only did he survive the ordeal, but also managed to overcome the scathing shade from singer Falz in one of his songs and tribute from the likes of Davido and Wizkid.

“Maybe many people have forgotten; I started my career with news that Skibii has died. Skibii faked his death.

“At that time, I had that issue like I do black out. That happened to me like twice. On the plane to South Africa, I went to the toilet and on my way back I fell. They had to shut down the plane and attend to me before we could fly that day.

“The second one was in Kaycee’s house. So this particular one happened when I went to see my brother. On my way out, I fell; as people saw how they rushed me into the vehicle they started to spread my death news.

“Before I knew it, when I opened my phone at the hospital, Wizkid don post rest in peace on his page, including Davido and others.

“I had to go to America for treatment. Now there are certain things I can’t take like pineapple, lime and the rest.”

Watch video below: