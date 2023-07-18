‘I Have Over 30 Siblings’ – BBNaija’s Neo Reveals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure, has revealed that he has over 30 siblings.
He disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the Terms & Conditions podcast.
The reality star explained that he is the last of seven children by his mum but has over 30 siblings from his dad’s side.
Neo said due to the huge population of his family, they rarely invite outsiders when having a party.
He said, “Growing up in Asaba, one thing I picked up was learning how to speak Igbo. My other six siblings, can’t.
“I’m the last of seven kids from my mum and one of 30-something from my dad. I have a lot of siblings. If you see us when we dey do party for our house, we no dey invite any other person. No need. My dad is a big man.”