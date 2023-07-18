‘I Have Over 30 Siblings’ – BBNaija’s Neo Reveals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure, has revealed that he has over 30 siblings.

He disclosed this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of the Terms & Conditions podcast.

The reality star explained that he is the last of seven children by his mum but has over 30 siblings from his dad’s side.

READ ALSO: Jemima Osunde, Neo Akpofure Sparks Relationship Rumours

Neo said due to the huge population of his family, they rarely invite outsiders when having a party.