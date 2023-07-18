‘Saudi League Is Better Than MLS’- Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that the Saudi Pro League is better than Major League Soccer in the United States, following Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami.

Ronaldo also added that he will never play in Europe again.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that ever since Ronaldo moved to the Middle East, several high-profile players have followed in his footsteps this summer with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard among those who have made the move to Saudi Arabia.

meanwhile, Messi opted for a different path as he was unveiled as Inter Miami’s new signing on Sunday evening after the Argentine World Cup winner made move to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Speaking after Al-Nassr were beaten 5-0 by Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly on Monday evening, Ronaldo categorically ruled out a return to European football and believes several leagues have dropped in quality.

‘No, that door is completely closed,’ Ronaldo told Portuguese media when asked about a potential return to a European club.

