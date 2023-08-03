BBNaija All Stars: Mercy, Venita Stop Angel From Voluntarily Leaving House After Clash With Ilebaye(Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Mercy Eke and Venita Akpofure prevented their colleague, Angel Smith, from exiting the reality show voluntarily.

Angel was seen packing her bags to exit the house on Wednesday night after a fight with Ilebaye but was stopped by Mercy and Venita.

The housemates got into an altercation after Angel complained at how Ilebaye had kept her legs on top of her open box and when she confronted her about it, the said housemate told her to close her box next time.

She confronted Ilebaye about it, and the issue degenerated into a physical altercation. They were, however, prevented from attacking each other by fellow housemates.

After the fight, Angel threatened to leave the house voluntarily, saying, “Mercy, you’re the reason I’m here oo. I can’t do this again, I hate every f*cking n*gga and b*tch in here. I know the reason I didn’t wanna come back.”

Watch video below:

“I can’t do Allstars again, I’m over it” – Angel pic.twitter.com/YXs0GEAmmK — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) August 3, 2023