Oyo APC Charges Gov Seyi Makinde To Address Hunger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to stop further award of contracts at an alleged inflated cost and find ways of providing solutions to ease effects of hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Reacting to an announcement that the state government had approved N3.35 billion for the purchase of Kia Rio cars as security vehicles and another N3.19 billion for the maintenance of street lights in the state, the party described it as a misplaced priority.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, said: “It has come to a point that we, as stakeholders in the affairs of the Pacesetters state, cannot continue to watch as the present PDP administration would not cease from plundering scarce resources.

“We queried the wisdom behind spending billions of naira on the purchase of Kia Rio brand of luxury cars as security vehicles some years ago and we got vindicated as only a few number of those cars are seen around today.

“The state government is now repeating the same sleaze with the Wednesday approval of N3.35 billion on another 105 units of the same fragile vehicle brand for security.

READ MORE: You Don’t Need To Like Him, Just Support Him – Gov Makinde Tells Tinubu’s Critics

“Apart from the fact that such a brand is not ideal for use as patrol vehicles by security agents, the price of each car is put at N32 million and this is unacceptable.

“Also, on the issue of N3.19 billion approved for the maintenance of street light project which cost over N28 billion to be executed without accountability, we vehemently kick against it as there is no justification for spending such a stupendous amount on replacement of poles. We cannot continue like this.

“Rather than create an avenue for a few privileged persons around the corridor of power to siphon scarce resources, Gov. Makinde should emulate some governors who have done so much in recent times to address the challenges in their respective states.

“He should also address the plight of workers and pensioners in the state who came out a few days ago to lament high-handedness, deprivation and deceit from the PDP administration since 2019.”