If You Want To Stay Rich, Stay Stingy – Akon

Popular Senegalese-American singer, Akon has revealed the reason why he is not generous like other artists.

The singer disclosed that he is “the stingiest man on the planet” because one has to be stingy to maintain a wealthy status.

The ‘Blame It On Me’ crooner led this out while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of Impulsive Podcast.

According to Akon: “If you want to stay rich, stay stingy. I’m the stingiest man on the planet.”

He went on to advise his colleagues and fans against owning a private jet if they want to “stay rich.”

“I attempted to own a jet, but it only lasted 6 months; I sold that thing so fast. Buy some hours and use it only when necessary, and most of the time use it as a way of negotiating; let that be a part of your strategy to the money, but whatever you do, never own a jet.

“Owning a jet means you spend two to three million dollars a year just for upkeep. You spend more on maintenance than the actual jet cost.

“This is the advice I give everybody: the money you have now has to last you a lifetime. When you think about it like that, the way you manage everything will be different.”