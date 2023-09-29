“Sam Larry Tried Sneaking Into Nigeria” – Tonto Dike Alleges (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has alleged that Lagos socialite, Samson Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, tried to sneak into the country but was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Recall that there have been calls for Sam Larry’s arrest over his alleged involvement rapper, Mohbad’s sudden death.

READ ALSO: Sam Larry Now In Our Custody Over Mohbad’s Death – Police

Sharing a five-second video of Sam Larry arriving at the airport on Thursday night, Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Sam Larry being sneaked into Nigeria. Happening now. Welcome home, Sam Larry.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Sam Larry is currently in custody.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this known via X, said Sam Larry is “assisting” with the ongoing investigation into Mohbad’s demise.

Watch video below: