Three out of the eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were kidnapped in Zamfara State have regained their freedom.

Recall that the unfortunate incident occurred on August 17 while they were traveling from Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State to Sokoto Orientation Camp via Zamfara.

According to the NYSC management, it has taken immediate action and is collaborating with security agencies to ensure the safe release of the remaining five prospective corps members.

In a recent press statement, NYSC’s director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, shared that the Director General (DG) of the scheme, Brigadier General Y.D. Ahmed, has been actively engaging with various stakeholders including the Zamfara State government, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to facilitate the safe return of the kidnapped individuals without harm.

Meanwhile, during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth, led by Martin Esin, Ahmed mentioned that the released corps members have been redeployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and have received necessary medical attention.

“Three of the perspective corps members had earlier escaped from the kidnappers while one that was shot was released and is receiving treatment. The Corps members are insured and are fed well.

“We are making efforts to see that we get the children out of captivity. From all the signs we are receiving, we are hopeful we will get them as soon as possible.

“We have full synergy between the agencies. All these things they work together. The only problem is information. Once information is out, we will have a seamless situation,” Ahmed said.

The DG, who presented a detailed report with pictorial evidence of his visits on the incident to different stakeholders in Zamfara State to the lawmakers added that the scheme places high priority on the security and welfare of all corps members.