33 Deaths, 252 Fire Incidents Recorded In Nine Months – Kaduna Fire Service

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded 33 deaths out of 252 fire incidents from January to September across the state.

Director of the State Fire Service, Paul Aboi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Aboi said the service rescued 15 persons, while four persons sustained injuries within the same period.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts Offices Of Supreme Court (Video)

“The service saved property worth about N3.4 billion, while others worth N2.2 billion were destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

He stated that the fire service, working in synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), recorded 21 auto-fire accidents with some deaths.

The director said the service was doing its best to reduce fire outbreaks by educating residents on fire safety measures.

Aboi advised residents to observe simple safety procedures to stem the tide of fire outbreaks in all parts of the state.

“The residents need to be extra careful during the dry season because more fire outbreaks occur during the period.”