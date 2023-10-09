Lagos Govt Lists Markets To Be Demolished

As part of efforts to maintain safe and healthy environment, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, disclosed that more markets like Jankara, Bombata and Pelewura will be demolished to allow for urban regeneration of the area.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Governor made this known when he inspected some drainage channels on the Island part of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We have come here on a drainage and regeneration call. The entire stretch of Idumagbo Avenue is always flooded during the rainy season because of human activities, especially from the markets around the area.

“They have built on the canals and prevented the free flow of water, so we need to do a total rebuild.

“Hence, to allow for proper regeneration of the Lagos Island, Jankara and Bombata markets have to go, it will be ground zero. This thus serves as a notice, that the markets will be cleaned to allow our urban regeneration plans. The design for the new market is ready.

“We will, however, give adequate notice to those in Pelewura market because it has more traders, but this serves as the first notice.

“These markets have outgrown and outlived a market in a modern city, so they must give way for urban models.”