Ex-Super Eagles and Chelsea player, John Mikel Obi, has revealed that former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich offered to send people to rescue his father, Pa Michael Obi, when he was kidnapped in 2018.

Revealing this revelation during an interview with TalkSport, Mikel detailed that the English football club were very supportive during the kidnap.

The 36-year-old said he received a call from his brother about his father’s kidnapping just hours before Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

He said: “Chelsea were very supportive; I remember Roman (Abramovich) saying, Do you want me to send people over? Because I know if I send people over, I can get your dad out. I was like, How are you going to do this?

“He said don’t worry about that. Just let me know if you want that option; I can do it.

READ MORE: Liverpool Star Luis Diaz’s Parents Kidnapped

“And I’m happy to see that Liverpool are very supportive. I must give credit to Liverpool for what they’re doing.”

“I can relate to Luis Diaz and what he’s going through. This kind of situation is where you absolutely have nothing to do.

“You just have to wait because they will call you. They will demand this, and they will demand that. They will say if you don’t do what we want, we’re going to shoot your dad. We’re going to kill him.

“I had my dad on the phone crying and saying, Can you give them what they want because I’ve been beaten up here and they’ve got a gun on my head every time they say they’re going to kill me?

“I managed to pay lots of money to get my dad released.”